Arab foreign ministers to discuss Syria’s return to Arab League, Sudan conflict

A meeting for Arab foreign ministers in Cairo on Sunday is set to discuss Syria’s return to the Arab League and with the situation in Sudan also on the agenda.



Gamal Roshdy, spokesman for the Arab League’s secretary general, said that the Arab League is expected to readmit Syria at the meeting.



The exceptional meeting of the foreign ministers will also discuss the Palestinian issue, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent.



The attendees are expected to readmit Damascus into the Arab League after its membership was suspended in 2011 following violent crackdown on the Syrian uprising that evolved into a civil war.



Recently, several Arab states including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, have re-engaged with Syria in high-level visits and meetings, though some remain opposed to full normalization without a political solution to Syria’s conflict.



Arab states have been trying to reach consensus on whether to invite Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to an Arab League summit on May 19 in Riyadh to discuss the pace of normalizing ties and on what terms Syria could be allowed back.



The developments follow a meeting last week in Amman during which Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad met for the first time with Arab ministers as part of a Jordanian initiative to get Damascus to negotiate a peace plan.



