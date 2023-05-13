Theme
In this handout image provided by the UK Ministry of Defence, on Thursday, April 27, 2023, British Nationals board an RAF aircraft for evacuation of civilians to Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus, at Wadi Seidna military airport, 22 kilometres (14 mi) north of Khartoum, Sudan. (AP)
Sudanese airspace to remain closed to all traffic until May 31

Sudanese airspace will remain closed to all traffic until May 31, the country’s civil aviation authority said.

The authority said in a statement that “humanitarian aid and evacuation flights” would be exempted as long as they obtain a permit from relevant authorities.

Sudanese airspace was closed to regular traffic after a military conflict erupted between the country’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in mid-April.

