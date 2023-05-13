Theme
Senior Saudi diplomat: Sudan’s warring parties to resume talks on Sunday

Reuters
Representatives of Sudan’s warring parties will resume talks on Sunday on how to implement plans to deliver humanitarian aid and remove troops from civilian areas, a senior Saudi diplomat said.

The parties will remain in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah to start the next phase of the negotiations after agreeing on Thursday to the plan to protect civilians, the diplomat said on Saturday.

The Kingdom has also invited General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan’s transitional governing Sovereign Council, to an Arab League summit which is scheduled to take place in Jeddah on May 19.

Developing

