Fire seen near military base and fuel depots in Sudanese capital

A fire was seen in the vicinity of the military base and fuel depots in Sudan’s southern Khartoum, eyewitnesses told Reuters on Wednesday.

Live footage for Arab satellite channels have shown the fire and columns of smoke. Earlier reports mentioned the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have been fighting to control the fuel depots in the surroundings of the base since late Tuesday.

