Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Terrified Sudanese are fleeing their homes in the capital Khartoum, witnesses say, after an internationally brokered cease-fire failed and rival forces battled in the capital for a fifth day. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)
Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Terrified Sudanese are fleeing their homes in the capital Khartoum, witnesses say, after an internationally brokered cease-fire failed and rival forces battled in the capital for a fifth day. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

Fire seen near military base and fuel depots in Sudanese capital

Reuters, Cairo
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A fire was seen in the vicinity of the military base and fuel depots in Sudan’s southern Khartoum, eyewitnesses told Reuters on Wednesday.

Live footage for Arab satellite channels have shown the fire and columns of smoke. Earlier reports mentioned the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have been fighting to control the fuel depots in the surroundings of the base since late Tuesday.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Blinken and Saudi FM pledge to continue cooperation to end fighting in Sudan

Sudan’s warring parties resume ceasefire talks in Jeddah

Sudan paramilitary fighters take over Khartoum museum: Director

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size