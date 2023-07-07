Sudan’s paramilitary RSF accused of looting and ‘terrorizing’ town: Witnesses

Gunmen from Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces were accused of attacking a remote town on Friday before going on a shooting and looting rampage that witnesses said “terrorized” its people.



For nearly three months, the RSF commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo has fought the regular army under General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in a war that has claimed the lives of at least 3,000 people and displaced millions.



The RSF was “looting banks and public buildings” in Bara, 50 kilometers (30 miles) northeast of el-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, a witness in the town said.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“We’re being terrorized: they shoot and loot, and the army and police are nowhere to be seen,” said another resident, Abdelmohsen Ibrahim.



“Even if the army tries to come from el-Obeid, the RSF are in control of the el-Obeid-Bara road.”



El-Obeid, 350 kilometers south of Khartoum, is a strategic logistical and commercial hub, with an airport and huge warehouses for the storage of foodstuffs.



The fighting since April 15 has been centered on the capital Khartoum as well as North Kordofan and the vast western region of Darfur, where the United Nations has warned of possible “crimes against humanity.”



Many civilians have accused the RSF of carrying out acts of violence against them, while also charging that the armed forces have done little to protect them.



Since the war erupted, the RSF has established bases in residential areas while the army has struggled to take advantage of its air superiority.



The RSF has been accused of forcing civilians out of their homes, seizing their vehicles, robbing them and raping women as they flee to neighboring countries.



Fresh fighting was reported on Thursday in Khartoum and Darfur, including airstrikes, heavy shelling and fighting on the ground.



Read more:

ICRC says 125 Sudanese soldiers detained by RSF released

Advertisement

Sudan conflict: UN denounces rising sexual violence against women

UN predicts over one million Sudanese refugees by October due to surging violence