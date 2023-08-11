ISIS attack kills 23 Syria regime soldiers: War monitor

At least 23 Syrian regime soldiers were killed in an attack on a military bus in the conflict-torn country’s east blamed on ISIS, a war monitor said Friday.

ISIS “members targeted a military bus” in Deir Ezzor province on Thursday, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, as remnants of the extremist group escalate their attacks.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The attack killed “23 soldiers and wounded more than 10 others,” some of whom in critical condition, said the Britain-based group which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria.

The Observatory said “dozens of (other) soldiers” were missing.

Despite losing their last piece of territory in Syria in 2019, ISIS has maintained hideouts in the vast Syrian desert from which it has carried out ambushes and hit-and-run attacks.

Its members in recent weeks have increased their attacks in Syria’s north and northeast.

Ten Syrian soldiers and pro-government fighters were killed earlier this week in an ISIS attack in the former extremist stronghold of Raqa province, the Observatory said Tuesday.

Read more:

UN-Syria agreement reopens vital border crossing for humanitarian aid to Idlib

Syrian President Assad discusses renewed Arab ties and challenges in recent interview

Destroyed infrastructure prevents Syrian refugees from returning home: Assad