Iran supports BRICS efforts to de-dollarize: Raisi

Iran supports efforts by the BRICS group of emerging economies to move away from dependence on the US dollar, President Ebrahim Raisi told the BRICS summit in Johannesburg on Thursday, after Iran was invited to join the group.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran very resolutely supports the successful endeavors of BRICS in line with de-dollarization from the trade and economic interactions between the members and also making use of local currencies,” he said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Thursday that the BRICS club of emerging nations will admit six new members, including Saudi Arabia, UAE and Iran, at the start of next year.

“We have decided to invite the Argentine Republic, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, to become full members of BRICS. The membership will take effect from the first of January 2024,” Ramaphosa told a summit in Johannesburg.

Raisi said that the decision of the BRICS members to expand the group was a “commendable” move, adding that Iran’s membership in BRICS will have “history-making” benefits.

“BRICS can help solve the problems of the international community,” he said, addin that “global trust in the effectiveness of BRICS is increasing.”

