Riyadh-Tehran agreements enhance regional security, says Saudi envoy to Iran

Agreements between Saudi Arabia and Iran will bolster security in the Middle East, the Saudi envoy to the Islamic Republic said in remarks published on Wednesday.

The two countries reached an agreement in March, brokered by China, to reestablish diplomatic relations after seven years of no formal ties.

“Any pact between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as two neighboring and important countries in the region, will strengthen peace and security in the region and contribute to the prosperity of both nations,” Abdullah bin Saud Alanazi said in an interview with Iranian state news agency IRNA.

The renewed relations between Riyadh and Tehran will be “constructive, strong and based on common interests, mutual respect and good neighborliness,” said Alanazi.

“These relations will be strong in all commercial, economic and investment fields,” he added.

Alanazi arrived in Tehran on September 5 to commence his official duties. His Iranian counterpart, Alireza Enayati, had arrived in Riyadh earlier that same day.

Under the deal signed in March, Riyadh and Tehran agreed to reopen embassies and consulates in each other’s territories and implement security and economic cooperation agreements that were signed over 20 years ago.

Saudi Arabia severed ties with Iran in 2016 following an attack by pro-regime protesters on its embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad.

