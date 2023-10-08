Israeli forces clash with Palestinian youth in Shuafat refugee camp

The Israeli forces on Sunday clashed with Palestinian youth in the Shuafat refugee camp, northeast of Jerusalem.

Israel has responded with a full blown attack after Hamas aunched the biggest attack on Israel in years on Saturday, killing hundreds and wounding several others in a surprise assault that combined gunmen crossing into Israel with a barrage of rockets fired from Gaza.

The attack marked an unprecedented infiltration into Israel, and the heaviest blow in its conflict with Palestinians since the suicide bombings of the Second Intifada some two decades ago.

