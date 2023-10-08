Huge explosions reported in Southern Lebanon as Israeli military launches strike

Huge explosions were reported in Lebanon’s Arqoub and Ruwaisat Al-Alam in southern Lebanon on Sunday, according to the Lebanese Agency.

The Israeli military said one of its drones struck a Hezbollah post in Har Dov area along the border with Lebanon, after Hezbollah claimed the artillery attack on Israeli-occupied Shebba farms.

Advertisement

“We targeted with missiles the radar sites, Zibdin and Ruwaisat Al-Alam,” the militant group said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Israeli army said that mortar shells were fired from Lebanon towards Northern Israel that hit an Israeli military site in Shebaa Farms. The army in response launched an artillery strike at the area in Lebanon from where shorts were fired.

“IDF (Israel Defense Forces) artillery is currently striking the area in Lebanon from where a shooting was carried out,” it said. “The IDF has been taking preparational measures for this type of possibility and will continue to operate in all regions and at any time necessary to ensure the safety of the Israeli civilians.”

Israeli artillery shelling targeted the vicinity of Kafar Shuba in southern Lebanon according to an Al Arabiya correspondent, who said that no casualties were reported on the Lebanese side after Israeli artillery shelling.

Israel has requested the closure of tourist facilities on the border with Lebanon, accoridng to the correspondent.

With Reuters

Read more:

Israel PM vows to turn Hamas hideouts in Gaza into ‘rubble,’ warns residents to leave

Israeli police seek help from families of missing people to find their loved ones

At least 300 Israelis killed, more than 1,600 wounded in Hamas surprise attack