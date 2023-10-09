Theme
Palestinians carry their belongings as they walk on a debris-strewn street in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, following a Hamas surprise attack, at Beach refugee camp, in Gaza City, October 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

More than 123,000 people displaced in the Gaza Strip: UN

AFP, Jerusalem
More than 123,000 people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants, the United Nations said Monday.

“Over 123,538 people, have been internally displaced in Gaza, mostly due to fear, protection concerns and the destruction of their homes,” said the UN’s humanitarian agency, OCHA, with more than 73,000 sheltering in schools.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes on Gaza since Saturday following attacks launched by Hamas militants in Israel.

Adnan Abu Hasna, a spokesman for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), said he expected the numbers to rise further.

“There’s electricity in these schools, we provide them with a meal, clean water, psychological support and medical treatment,” he told AFP.

Gaza is home to 2.3 million Palestinians, who have lived under a crippling blockade imposed by Israel since 2007.

