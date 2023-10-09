Hamas says fired barrage of missiles on Tel Aviv in response to bombings on civilians
A military wing of the Hamas militant group said it fired a barrage of missiles towards Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in response to Israel's bombings on civilians, Al Arabiya reported on Monday.
Video circulated online appeared to show smoke rising from Ben Gurion Airport, Israel’s main international gateway, but spokesperson for the Israel Airports Authority said the rockets did not lead to any impacts at the airport.
The spokesperson said there had been a mid-air rocket interception and a possible impact in a nearby village.
(With Reuters)
