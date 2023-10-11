Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on, as US President Joe Biden (not pictured) speaks about the conflict in Israel, after Hamas launched its biggest attack in decades, while making a statement about the crisis, at the White House in Washington, US, October 7, 2023. (Reuters)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (File photo: Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Blinken to visit Jordan, Israel as conflict in Gaza escalates

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Jordan and Israel on Wednesday, the US Department of State said.

Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have killed at least 900 Palestinians and destroyed entire neighborhoods in the besieged city, Al Arabiya reported citing the Palestinian health ministry.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Israel appears determined to crush Hamas' hold on Gaza, following an unprecedented attack in which militants gunned down civilians in their homes, on streets and at a mass outdoor music festival, while taking several people into captivity. At least 1,200 Israelis died in Hamas' operation.

With The Associated Press

Read more:

Gaza’s sole power plant has fuel for 12 more hours at most: Palestinian official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size