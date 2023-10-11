Blinken to visit Jordan, Israel as conflict in Gaza escalates

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Jordan and Israel on Wednesday, the US Department of State said.



Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have killed at least 900 Palestinians and destroyed entire neighborhoods in the besieged city, Al Arabiya reported citing the Palestinian health ministry.

Israel appears determined to crush Hamas' hold on Gaza, following an unprecedented attack in which militants gunned down civilians in their homes, on streets and at a mass outdoor music festival, while taking several people into captivity. At least 1,200 Israelis died in Hamas' operation.



With The Associated Press



