Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Relatives of an Israeli missing since a surprise attack by Hamas militants near the Gaza border, are overcome by emotion during a press conference in Ramat Gan, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP)
Relatives of an Israeli missing since a surprise attack by Hamas militants near the Gaza border, are overcome by emotion during a press conference in Ramat Gan, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP)

Hamas says Israeli woman and her two children freed

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

An Israeli woman and her two children who were held hostage by Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip have been freed, a statement issued by the group’s armed wing said.

“An Israeli settler and her two children were released after they were detained during the clashes,” Ezzedine al-Qassem Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said in a statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

MBS, Erdogan discuss Israel-Hamas conflict in phone call

Israel army says no missile launch detected from Lebanon after ‘infiltration’ warning

Egypt warned Israel three days before Hamas attack: Senior US lawmaker

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size