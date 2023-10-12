Hamas says Israeli woman and her two children freed

An Israeli woman and her two children who were held hostage by Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip have been freed, a statement issued by the group’s armed wing said.

“An Israeli settler and her two children were released after they were detained during the clashes,” Ezzedine al-Qassem Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said in a statement.

