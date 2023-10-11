MBS, Erdogan discuss Israel-Hamas conflict in phone call

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Press Agency reported late on Wednesday.

During the call, the Crown Prince said the Kingdom is making unremitting efforts regionally and internationally with the aim of joint coordination to stop the ongoing escalation between Israel and Hamas.

The Saudi Crown Prince reaffirmed the Kingdom’s firm position on supporting the Palestinian cause and the importance of catalysing efforts aimed at achieving a “comprehensive and just peace that guarantees the Palestinian people’s access to their legitimate rights,” the SPA statement added.

Erdogan told Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince that Turkey had started work to get humanitarian aid to civilians hit by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Turkish presidency said.

Ankara has offered to mediate the conflict.

