Israeli military instructors return from Ukraine after Hamas attack: Russian forces

Israeli fighters and military instructors who were in Ukraine started going home after Tel Aviv declared war with militant group Hamas, Russia’s military said on Thursday.

“We know from the analysis of events that a large number fighters from Israeli services and armed forces were on Ukrainian territory. Some were there as instructors, while others were directly involved in special operations squads, and all these fighters now withdraw and return back home,” Russian deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps Apty Alaudinov said as cited by state news agency TASS.

Alaudinov added that this will “significantly affect the morale” of Ukrainian servicemen. He also expected that shipments of Western weapons to Kyiv will reduce and the result will become apparent “within a month.”

Hamas launched on Saturday an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel, breaching the blockade from the Gaza strip supported by a barrage of rockets. Israel responded with a barrage of airstrikes on Gaza after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war with Hamas. This war resulted in scores of dead and injured.

Earlier this week, the Israeli Air Force airlifted hundreds of Israeli troops who were abroad across Europe in order for them to participate in the fight against Hamas.

