Iran warns Israel: We will not attack unless provoked

Iran said on Sunday that if Israel does not attack it, its interests or its citizens, then Iran’s armed forces would not engage militarily with Israel.

“Iran’s armed forces will not engage, provided that the Israeli apartheid does not dare to attack Iran, its interests, and nationals. The resistance front can defend itself,” Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York told Reuters.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Iran to Israel: ‘Hands of all regional parties on trigger if aggressions do not stop’

Israeli actions since Hamas attack ‘reminiscent of Nazi behavior’: Iran’s president

Iran warns ‘no one can guarantee’ control of situation if Israel invades Gaza