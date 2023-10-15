Theme
This handout photo provided by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News on October 18, 2022 shows the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) taking part in a military drill in the northwestern region of Aras along the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. (SEPAH News via AFP)
Iran warns Israel: We will not attack unless provoked

Reuters
Iran said on Sunday that if Israel does not attack it, its interests or its citizens, then Iran’s armed forces would not engage militarily with Israel.

“Iran’s armed forces will not engage, provided that the Israeli apartheid does not dare to attack Iran, its interests, and nationals. The resistance front can defend itself,” Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York told Reuters.

