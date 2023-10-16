Trucks carrying humanitarian aid await entry at Rafah border crossing

More than 100 trucks carrying humanitarian aid were awaiting entry at the Rafah border crossing on Monday following reports that a truce between Israel, Egypt, and the United Nations would be under way shortly.

However, Hamas official Izzat El Reshiq told Reuters on Monday that there was no truth to reports about the opening of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt or a temporary ceasefire.

Israel also issued a statement denying that a truce was under way in southern Gaza, half an hour after security sources in neighboring Egypt said such a deal was due to be implemented.

“There is currently no truce and humanitarian aid in Gaza in exchange for getting foreigners out,” a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

The border crossing, between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, plays a crucial role in delivering humanitarian aid to the region and serves as the primary gateway out of the besieged city.

Israeli bombardments on the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing into Egypt, the main crossing out of Gaza not controlled by Israel, have disrupted operations there.

Aid from several countries has been building up in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula due to a failure to reach a deal enabling its safe delivery to Gaza and enabling evacuations of some foreign passport holders through the Rafah crossing into Egypt.

Hundreds of families have been waiting at the Rafah border crossing in hopes of escaping Israel’s brutal attack on Gaza, Al Arabiya reported.

Live footage broadcasted on Al Arabiya showed crowds, with children in tow, gathering at the crossing while trucks carrying aid lined up on the other side.

The Bureau of Consular Affairs for the US State Department said that the Rafah crossing would reopen at 9 a.m. local time, but that it was unclear whether or for how long travelers will be permitted to transit through.

“We anticipate that the situation at the Rafah crossing will remain fluid and unpredictable and it is unclear whether, or for how long, travelers will be permitted to transit the crossing,” it said in a statement.

Rafah border crossing: According to media reports, the Rafah crossing will open at 9am local time on October 16. We anticipate that the situation at the Rafah crossing will remain fluid and unpredictable and it is unclear whether, or for how long, travelers will be permitted to… pic.twitter.com/klWEmLt7Ji — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) October 16, 2023

Al Arabiya has reported that an unnamed source had told US media that the Rafah crossing would reopen for a few hours on Monday and then close again in the evening, without giving a specific time frame.

Medics in Gaza had on Sunday issued a desparate warning that thousands of civilians could die as hospitals packed with wounded people ran desperately low on fuel and basic supplies.

Palestinians in the coastal enclave were also struggling to find food, water and safety ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive after Israel ordered a complete seige.

Also on Monday, Israel continued its bombardment on the strip – home to about 2.3 million people. The Palestinian health ministry confirmed that the Israeli bombings killed at least 2,750 people and wounded 9,600 others so far.

Hundreds of Gazans struggled to find shelter, unsure of whether to abandon their homes in the northern parts of the city and listen to Israel’s evacuation order, or risk their lives as Israeli warplanes launched air strikes on cars and trucks carrying refugees heading to the south, The Associated Press (AP) reported,

Water has also run out at UN shelters across Gaza and overwhelmed doctors at the territory’s largest hospital struggled to care for patients they fear will die once generators run out of fuel, AP said.

(With Agencies)

