Palestinian UN envoy blames Israel for Gaza hospital strike

Palestinian United Nations Ambassador Riyad Mansour, standing with Arab UN envoys, on Tuesday said they were all outraged by a deadly strike on a Gaza hospital and blamed Israel, which says a Palestinian militant group was responsible.

“We condemn this act in the strongest possible terms and we hold Israel responsible for this massacre, this crime, and those responsible for this crime should face justice,” Mansour told reporters at the United Nations.

