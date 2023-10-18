Siege on Gaza must be lifted: Saudi FM

The siege on Gaza must be lifted, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said at an urgent meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Wednesday.

Prince Faisal said the international community must take a responsible stance to protect the Palestinians in Gaza.

We stress the necessity of delivering aid to Gaza to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe, he added.

He said that the international community must work to achieve a comprehensive and just peace in the Middle East.

We stress the necessity of establishing a Palestinian state, added Prince Faisal.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki described at the meeting the strike on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza as a “deliberate” Israeli attack.

Al-Maliki said that Israel’s “war machine” had killed over 1,300 children in Gaza, and slammed the international community that does nothing but “count the number of victims in Gaza.”

