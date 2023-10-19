‘Israel will kill us, whether we resist or not,’ says former Hamas chief

Former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal said on Thursday that the group has a number of Israeli soldiers, held as hostages, which are enough to negotiate releasing all the Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

In an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya, Meshaal, who currently heads Hamas’ diaspora office, said: “Israel will kill us, whether we resist or not.”

Meshaal said the October 7 attack against Israel was a calculated move and that Hamas was fully aware of its consequences.

He had earlier said Hamas’ Israeli captives include high-ranking officers from the Gaza Division.

