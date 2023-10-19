Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
خالد مشعل في حديث للعربية
Khaled Meshaal during the interview with Al Arabiya on October 19, 2023. (Al Arabiya)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

‘Israel will kill us, whether we resist or not,’ says former Hamas chief

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal said on Thursday that the group has a number of Israeli soldiers, held as hostages, which are enough to negotiate releasing all the Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

In an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya, Meshaal, who currently heads Hamas’ diaspora office, said: “Israel will kill us, whether we resist or not.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Meshaal said the October 7 attack against Israel was a calculated move and that Hamas was fully aware of its consequences.

He had earlier said Hamas’ Israeli captives include high-ranking officers from the Gaza Division.

Read more:

Eighteen Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on a refugee camp in northern Gaza

Jordan’s foreign minister says ‘we fear the worst’ in Gaza war

Israel minister says troops to soon see Gaza ‘from inside,’ hinting imminent invasion

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size