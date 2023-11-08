Several Gazans killed as Israel pounds Gaza amid ongoing ground battles

Flares drifted over the Gaza Strip early on Wednesday and plumes of smoke rose into the sky, as Israel’s war on the territory continued for its second month.

Israel's military said it was fighting in the ‘depths’ of Gaza City after encircling the northern part of the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Nine people were killed on Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Jabalia refugee camp, north of the Gaza Strip, Al Arabiya reported citing Palestinian media sources. Another four were also killed in Israeli raids on the Nuseirat Camp in central Gaza, Al Arabiya cited the sources as saying.

According to an Al Arabiya correspondent, at least 17 people were also killed in the Shejaiya neighborhood.

More than 10,300 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes, including more than 4,200 children, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Israel launched a ruthless campaign on the besieged territory after a Hamas incursion into its borders killed 1,400 Israelis.

Israel has vowed to destroy the militant group by all means necessary and has also sealed Gaza off from food, fuel and other supplies in retaliation for the bloody incursion – a move which international human rights organizations say is “collective punishment” and constitutes as a war crime.

Since its ground invasion into Gaza, the Israeli army said 32 soldiers have died.

Fleeing to the south

Hundreds of Gazans made their way in between dead bodies and Israeli troops on Tuesday as they followed Israel’s orders to flee across the Palestinian territory.

The majority of the Gaza Strip’s 2.4 million residents have been displaced by the fighting, with around 1.5 million fleeing within the territory according to the United Nations.

Without little to no fuel, and with no hope of being able to drive through the roads filled with rubble of destroyed buildings, almost all – many with injuries, children and elderly in tow – have had to move across the strip on foot, walking for miles and carrying what belongings and necessities they could.

The Israeli military says its troops have encircled Gaza City but will allow civilians to leave the north.

But casualty figures show no area in the territory is safe, with nearly 3,600 people killed in southern and central Gaza, according to health ministry data.

The Gazans’ plight does not end once they flee to central or southern areas, where more than 550,000 people are sheltering in 92 establishments run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

Facilities are limited and disease is rife.

In one, UNRWA reported that more than 600 people were sharing one toilet.

There are also thousands of cases of acute respiratory illness, skin infections, diarrhoea and chicken pox, the UN says, while accessing basic supplies such as bread has become tough.

