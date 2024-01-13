Displaced northern Gazans may return when no longer in danger says Israeli military

The Israeli military said on Saturday it would consider allowing the return of Palestinian civilians displaced from the northern Gaza Strip when it deems there is no danger to them from fighting with Hamas, which it described as ongoing.

Asked about the fate of hundreds of thousands of evacuees from northern Gaza, armed forces chief Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi told reporters: “When we know there is no danger to the population, we will be able to consider bringing them back.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Thousands march in London calling for ‘free Palestine’ as war nears 100 days

Israel artillery fires shells toward Lebanon as exchanges with Hezbollah continue

At least 23,843 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry