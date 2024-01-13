Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE - Palestinians flee the Israeli ground offensive in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. In recent days, Israeli tanks have rumbled into southern Gaza, starting with Khan Younis. It marks a grim new chapter in the war that the Gaza Health Ministry says has already killed over 17,000 Palestinians and the U.N. estimates has displaced 1.9 million people. (AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman, File)
Palestinians flee the Israeli ground offensive in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. In recent days, Israeli tanks have rumbled into southern Gaza, starting with Khan Younis. It marks a grim new chapter in the war that the Gaza Health Ministry says has already killed over 17,000 Palestinians and the U.N. estimates has displaced 1.9 million people. (File photo: AP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Displaced northern Gazans may return when no longer in danger says Israeli military

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

The Israeli military said on Saturday it would consider allowing the return of Palestinian civilians displaced from the northern Gaza Strip when it deems there is no danger to them from fighting with Hamas, which it described as ongoing.

Asked about the fate of hundreds of thousands of evacuees from northern Gaza, armed forces chief Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi told reporters: “When we know there is no danger to the population, we will be able to consider bringing them back.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Thousands march in London calling for ‘free Palestine’ as war nears 100 days

Israel artillery fires shells toward Lebanon as exchanges with Hezbollah continue

At least 23,843 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size