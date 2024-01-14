Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 23,968

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Sunday at least 23,968 people have been killed in the territory in 100 days of war between Palestinian militants and Israel.



The ministry said it had recorded another 60,582 wounded since fighting erupted on October 7.



