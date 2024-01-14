Theme
A Palestinian child wounded in an Israeli airstrike is brought to Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
A Palestinian child wounded in an Israeli airstrike is brought to Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (AP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 23,968

AFP
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Sunday at least 23,968 people have been killed in the territory in 100 days of war between Palestinian militants and Israel.

The ministry said it had recorded another 60,582 wounded since fighting erupted on October 7.

