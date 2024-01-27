Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Israeli soldiers patrol in a tank, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near Israel's border with Gaza, southern Israel January 21, 2024. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli soldiers patrol in a tank, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, near Israel's border with Gaza, southern Israel, on January 21, 2024. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israeli military says it killed at least 11 militants in Gaza’s Khan Younis

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

Israeli aircraft, tanks and infantry troops have killed at least 11 militants over the past 24 hours in battles in Gaza’s Khan Younis, the military said on Saturday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The forces targeted militants who were trying to plant explosives near troops and others firing rifles and rocket-propelled grenades at soldiers, a statement from the Israeli military said.

Read more:

UN Security Council to meet after ICJ Gaza ruling

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size