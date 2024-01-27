Israeli military says it killed at least 11 militants in Gaza’s Khan Younis

Israeli aircraft, tanks and infantry troops have killed at least 11 militants over the past 24 hours in battles in Gaza’s Khan Younis, the military said on Saturday.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



The forces targeted militants who were trying to plant explosives near troops and others firing rifles and rocket-propelled grenades at soldiers, a statement from the Israeli military said.



Read more:

UN Security Council to meet after ICJ Gaza ruling