Iran denies US, UK accusations it is linked to deadly Jordan attacks

Iran denied US and British accusations that it supported militant groups behind a drone strike in Jordan that killed three US military personnel, Tehran’s official IRNA news agency reported on Monday.

“These claims are made with specific political goals to reverse the realities of the region,” IRNA quoted foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani as saying.

There has so far been no claim of responsibility for the strike.

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that “radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq” were behind the strike on the frontier base in Jordan’s northeast.

Iran views the claims as “baseless,” Kanaani said on Monday.

Kanaani also said the continuation of US strikes on Syria and Iraq as well as the war in Gaza will only intensify a cycle of instability in the region.

Kanaani said “resistance groups” do not take orders from the Islamic Republic.

Earlier, Iran’s Mission to the United States issued a statement affirming that “Iran had no connection and had nothing to do with the attack on the US base.”

It added: “There is a conflict between US forces and resistance groups in the region, which reciprocate retaliatory attacks.”

The attack is a major escalation of the already tense situation in the Middle East, where Israel launched a war on Gaza, killed more than 26,000 Palestinians – mostly women and children – in retaliation for Hamas’s October 7.

