Senior Hamas leader says Gaza ceasefire proposal to involve three stages

A proposal for a new ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza would involve three stages, including the release of hostages held by the militant group and Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, a senior Hamas leader told Reuters on Tuesday.

Women, children, the elderly and wounded would be released in the first stage, the Hamas leader said.

