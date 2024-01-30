Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Palestinians visit their houses destroyed in the Israeli bombings in Al-Zahra, on the outskirts of Gaza City, on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. during the temporary ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
Palestinians visit their houses destroyed in the Israeli bombings in Al-Zahra, on the outskirts of Gaza City, on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. during the temporary ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. (AP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Senior Hamas leader says Gaza ceasefire proposal to involve three stages

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

A proposal for a new ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza would involve three stages, including the release of hostages held by the militant group and Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, a senior Hamas leader told Reuters on Tuesday.

Women, children, the elderly and wounded would be released in the first stage, the Hamas leader said.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

Houthi commander says group is ready for a ‘long-term confrontation’ with US, UK

Israeli forces storm hospital in Gaza’s Khan Younis, demand displaced to evacuate

Fighting rages around Gaza’s remaining main hospital, Al-Nasser, WHO Says

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size