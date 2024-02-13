Countries halting weapons support to Israel as it continues to pound Gaza

Several nations have hit the pause button on weapons exports to Israel in the wake of the latter’s ongoing military operation in Gaza. This comes after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel could be committing genocide.

Here, Al Arabiya English provides an overview of countries that have stopped arms supply to Tel Aviv and those that haven’t.

Italy

Italy’s Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said last month his country had blocked all arms exports to Israel as soon as the attacks on Gaza started.



“Since October 7, [2023] we decided not to send any more arms to Israel, so there is no need to discuss this point,” Tajani said, according to a report from Italian news agency ANSA.

His comments reportedly came in response to opposition lawmaker Elly Schlein’s statement that Italy must stop all arms exports to the Middle East, particularly to Israel.

Netherlands

A Dutch court on Monday banned the Netherlands from exporting F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel over concerns that they were being used in violation of international law during Israel’s Gaza offensive.



The fighter jet parts are owned by the US, but stored in a warehouse in the Netherlands under bilateral agreements. They are exported to multiple countries, including Israel.

Japan

Japanese company Itochu Corporation announced last week that it will end its partnership with Israeli weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems by the end of this month.

Itochu plans to end the collaboration after the ICJ ordered Israel last month to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians and do more to help civilians, Itochu Chief Financial Officer Tsuyoshi Hachimura said.



“The partnership is based on a request from Japan’s Defense Ministry for the purpose of importing defense equipment for the Self-Defense Forces necessary for Japan’s security and is not in any way related to the current conflict between Israel and Palestine,” Hachimura told an earnings press conference.

“Taking into consideration the ICJ’s order on January 26, and that the Japanese government supports the role of the Court, we have already suspended new activities related to the MOU, and plan to end the MOU by the end of February,” he said.

Spain

Spain has suspended all arms export licenses to Israel, the country’s Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, said in an interview last week.



“[October 7] made us realize the importance of a just and permanent solution for the Palestinian people,” Albares said.



Spain has also continued its support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), when several countries, including the US and the UK, have suspended funding to the UN agency after Israel accused its employees of being involved in the Hamas attack.



The Spanish foreign minister has repeatedly called for a ceasefire, urging all parties to comply with the orders of the ICJ and emphasizing a two-state solution to end the conflict.

Belgium

The local government of Belgium’s Walloon region announced last week it had suspended licenses to export munitions, specifically gunpowder, to Israel after the ICJ ruled against it, according to reports from local media outlet De Morgan.



“The January 26 order of the ICJ, the main judicial organ of the United Nations, as well as the unacceptable deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip led the Minister-President to temporarily suspend the valid licenses”, Minister of Housing Christophe Collignon was quoted as saying.

Countries that continue to supply arms to Israel

The US, UK, Canada, and Germany continue to supply arms to Israel despite mounting pressure from human rights groups.



The US has provided virtually unconditional support and weapons to Israel, including $3.8 billion a year. The Congress is currently voting on an additional $14.5 billion military aid package for Israel.



The UK has, since 2015, licensed at least $599 million worth of military exports to Israel, including components for combat aircraft, missiles, tanks, technology, small arms, and ammunition, according to Human Rights Watch.



The UK provides approximately 15 percent of the components in the F-35 stealth bomber aircraft currently being used in Gaza.

Germany exported more than $379 million worth of military equipment and arms to Israel last year, a 10-fold increase since 2022, the Financial Times reported. After the October 7 Hamas attack, Germany approved 185 additional licenses, according to the report.



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has also come under fire for the country’s continued weapons sale to Israel.

Activists and human rights groups have accused the government of using regulatory loopholes to export military equipment to Israel despite legislations in place that prohibit exporting arms to foreign actors if there is a risk of those being used in human rights abuses.



Meanwhile, Nicaragua has also threatened to take the US, Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands to ICJ for being complicit with Israel’s actions. Nicaragua has called for these countries to stop sending weapons to Israel and told them it planned to hold them responsible for consequences.

Several humanitarian agencies and UN officials have called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza where at least 28,473 Palestinians have now been killed in Israel’s military assault.

However, Israel continues to use explosive weapons and munitions in densely populated areas despite massive humanitarian consequences.

Although world leaders have urged the Israeli government to reduce civilian casualties, Israeli military operations in Gaza continue to kill people at unprecedented levels, according to the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres.

