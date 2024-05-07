Hamas says hostage died after she succumbed to wounds due to Israeli shelling

1 min read

The spokesperson for Hamas’s armed wing al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida, said in a statement on Tuesday that a 70-year-old Israeli hostage died after she succumbed to wounds from Israeli shelling.



