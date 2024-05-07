Hamas says hostage died after she succumbed to wounds due to Israeli shelling
The spokesperson for Hamas’s armed wing al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida, said in a statement on Tuesday that a 70-year-old Israeli hostage died after she succumbed to wounds from Israeli shelling.
For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.
Read more:
Israeli military takes control of vital Rafah crossing from Gaza into Egypt
Egypt warns Israel’s Rafah operation threatens ceasefire efforts
UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossings be re-opened