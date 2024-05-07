Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Smoke rises following Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip April 22, 2024. REUTERS/Mahdy Zourob
Smoke rises following Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on April 22, 2024. (Reuters)

Hamas says hostage died after she succumbed to wounds due to Israeli shelling

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
US military releases images of Gaza aid pier US military releases images of Gaza aid pier
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size