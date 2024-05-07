Egypt warns Israel’s Rafah operation threatens ceasefire efforts

1 min read

Egypt warned on Tuesday that Israel’s operation in Gaza’s Rafah city threatens ceasefire efforts, shortly after the Israeli military took control of the vital Rafah border crossing between the Palestinian enclave and Egypt, according to the foreign ministry.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

UN says its access to Gaza’s Rafah crossing ‘denied’ by Israel

Israeli operation in Rafah disrupts medical services: Aid groups

Saudi Arabia warns against Rafah invasion, denounces Israeli ‘war machine’