Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A border wall topped with concertina wire, near Rafah border, Egypt, December 16, 2023 is seen in this screen grab taken from a handout video. (Reuters)
A border wall topped with concertina wire, near Rafah border, Egypt, December 16, 2023 is seen in this screen grab taken from a handout video. (Reuters)

Egypt warns Israel’s Rafah operation threatens ceasefire efforts

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Egypt warned on Tuesday that Israel’s operation in Gaza’s Rafah city threatens ceasefire efforts, shortly after the Israeli military took control of the vital Rafah border crossing between the Palestinian enclave and Egypt, according to the foreign ministry.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

UN says its access to Gaza’s Rafah crossing ‘denied’ by Israel

Israeli operation in Rafah disrupts medical services: Aid groups

Saudi Arabia warns against Rafah invasion, denounces Israeli ‘war machine’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
US military releases images of Gaza aid pier US military releases images of Gaza aid pier
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size