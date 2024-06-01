Hezbollah downs Israeli Hermes 900 drone over Lebanon with missile

An Israeli pilotless plane was shot down over Lebanese territory by a surface-to-air missile on Saturday, Israel’s military said, and Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the interception.
In a statement, Hezbollah said it downed a Hermes 900 drone in solidarity with Gaza, where Israel has been waging an almost eight-month-old war against Hamas, another Iranian-backed group.
Video circulated online appeared to show a plane of a size corresponding to that of a Hermes, aflame and gyring earthward.
