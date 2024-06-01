Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Smoke rises above Lebanon, following an Israeli strike, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Israel's border with Lebanon in northern Israel, May 5, 2024. REUTERS/Ayal Margolin ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL
Smoke rises above Lebanon, following an Israeli strike, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Israel’s border with Lebanon in northern Israel, on May 5, 2024. (Reuters)

Hezbollah downs Israeli Hermes 900 drone over Lebanon with missile

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

An Israeli pilotless plane was shot down over Lebanese territory by a surface-to-air missile on Saturday, Israel’s military said, and Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the interception.

In a statement, Hezbollah said it downed a Hermes 900 drone in solidarity with Gaza, where Israel has been waging an almost eight-month-old war against Hamas, another Iranian-backed group.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Video circulated online appeared to show a plane of a size corresponding to that of a Hermes, aflame and gyring earthward.

Read more:

Israel’s Lapid urges PM Netanyahu to heed Biden on Gaza deal, offers backing

Netanyahu insists on ‘Hamas destruction’ as part of Israeli plan to end Gaza war

Explained: Israel’s three-phase Gaza ceasefire roadmap

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size