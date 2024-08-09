United Airlines’ flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended

1 min read

United Airlines said on Wednesday it has suspended its flights to Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future and plans to resume them when it is safe for its customers and crew.



Many airlines globally are revising their schedules to avoid Iranian and Lebanese airspace while also calling off flights to Israel and Lebanon amid growing fears of a possible broader conflict in the region after the killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

The Chicago-based airline suspended its daily Newark, New Jersey-Tel Aviv service on July 31, citing security reasons. The flight, however, was available for booking from Sept. 1.



On Thursday, United said it was now removing the Tel Aviv flights from its schedule. Customers can seek refunds or rebook United flights to any city in Europe or the Middle East, it said.



Its rival Delta Air Lines has halted its flights between New York and Tel Aviv through Aug. 31.

