Nominee for foreign minister Abbas Araghchi speaks in an open session of parliament during the second day of debate on the 19 proposed ministers by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. Araghchi, 61, a career diplomat, was a member of the Iranian negotiating team that reached a nuclear deal with world powers in 2015 that capped Tehran's nuclear program in return for the lifting of sanctions. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Nominee for foreign minister Abbas Araghchi speaks in an open session of parliament during the second day of debate on the 19 proposed ministers by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (AP)

Iran’s FM says it has right to retaliate for assassination of Hamas official: IRNA

Reuters
Iran’s new Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told his French and British counterparts in telephone conversations on Friday that it was his country’s right to retaliate against Israel for last month’s assassination of a Hamas official in Tehran, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Iran blames Israel for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on July 31, which Araqchi was quoted as saying was “an unforgivable violation of Iran’s security and sovereignty,” adding: “Punishing the aggressor is Iran’s right.”

Israel has neither claimed nor denied responsibility for Haniyeh’s death in the Iranian capital.

France’s Stephane Sejourne and Britain’s David Lammy had called to congratulate Araqchi on his appointment this week as Iran’s new foreign minister.

