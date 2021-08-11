.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Tunis heatwave hits record 49 degrees Celsius

  • Font
People wearing protective face masks walk past shops, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Old City of Tunis, Tunisia, August 3, 2021. (Reuters)
People wearing protective face masks walk past shops, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Old City of Tunis, Tunisia, August 3, 2021. (Reuters)

Tunis heatwave hits record 49 degrees Celsius

Reuters, Tunis 

Published: Updated:

A heat spike across northern Tunisia caused record temperatures on Tuesday including a sweltering 49 degrees Celsius (120 degrees Fahrenheit) in the capital Tunis, the Meteorological Institute said.

In some parts of the country the high temperatures led to power outages as people stayed at home running air conditioning, putting extra pressure on the electricity system.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tunisia’s Meteorological Institute said the previous highest recorded temperature in Tunis was 46.8C in 1982. The northern cities of Bizerte and Beja also endured their highest recorded temperatures on Tuesday.

UN climate change report set to be ‘starkest warning yet’: COP26 chief World News UN climate change report set to be ‘starkest warning yet’: COP26 chief

A UN climate panel warned on Monday that climate change was close to spiraling out of control and that the world was already certain to face further climate disruptions for decades, if not centuries, to come.

In the Mediterranean region, high temperatures over the past week have contributed to wildfires that have swept through forested parts of Greece, Turkey and Tunisia’s neighbor Algeria.

Fires also blazed in some mountainous parts of western Tunisia on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Slightly lower temperatures in the low 40s Celsius were forecast across northern Tunisia on Wednesday.

Read more:

Ennahda movement and Washington: A lot of water under the bridge

Saied needs to move quickly for his power grab in Tunisia to succeed

Tunisia places travel ban on 12 officials suspected of corruption in phosphate mining

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits for those aged 12-18 under these conditions Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits for those aged 12-18 under these conditions
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi
The world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli Defense Minister Gantz The world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli Defense Minister Gantz
Syrian Observatory reports explosion on merchant ship anchored in Latakia’s port Syrian Observatory reports explosion on merchant ship anchored in Latakia’s port
Senior Pentagon official says Iran-backed Mercer Street attack came from Yemen Senior Pentagon official says Iran-backed Mercer Street attack came from Yemen
UAE COVID-19 trial: Almost all children had virus antibodies after Sinopharm vaccine UAE COVID-19 trial: Almost all children had virus antibodies after Sinopharm vaccine
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More