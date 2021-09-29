.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Tunisia’s president appoints woman as PM, first in country’s history

  • Font
نجلاء بودن مع قيس سعيد
Tunisian President Kais Saied meets with Najla Boudin Ramdan. (File photo: Supplied)

Tunisia’s president appoints woman as PM, first in country’s history

Reuters, Tunis

Published: Updated:

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied has named Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister and asked her to quickly form a government, the presidency said in a statement on social media on Wednesday.

Romdhane is a university engineering professor with World Bank experience, the local Mosaique FM reported.

Saied dismissed the previous prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed wide executive powers in July and has been under growing domestic and international pressure to form a new government.

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Two in three employees in Saudi, UAE ‘out of practice’ for office life: Survey Two in three employees in Saudi, UAE ‘out of practice’ for office life: Survey
Saudi’s Crown Prince announces new $13 billion ‘Arabian Highland’ development Saudi’s Crown Prince announces new $13 billion ‘Arabian Highland’ development
Top Content
Majority of UAE employers will recruit new employees within a year: Survey Majority of UAE employers will recruit new employees within a year: Survey
Scientists reconstruct 3D faces of Egyptian mummies from over 2,000 years ago Scientists reconstruct 3D faces of Egyptian mummies from over 2,000 years ago
US credibility has been damaged due to Afghanistan withdrawal: Top military general US credibility has been damaged due to Afghanistan withdrawal: Top military general
Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait
Saudi’s Crown Prince announces new $13 billion ‘Arabian Highland’ development Saudi’s Crown Prince announces new $13 billion ‘Arabian Highland’ development
UAE authorities call on public to avoid COVID-19 ‘rumors and misinformation’ UAE authorities call on public to avoid COVID-19 ‘rumors and misinformation’
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More