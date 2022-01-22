Arab League delays annual summit as COVID-19 bites again
The Arab League has announced it is delaying its annual summit scheduled for March 22 in Algiers because of COVID-19 after two years of cancellations due to the pandemic.
“Every year, the summit is held in March, but this year, there has been a delay,” the pan-Arab organization’s assistant secretary general, Hossam Zaki, said in televised remarks Friday, a week after returning to Cairo from a visit to Algiers.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The last Arab League summit was held in Tunis in March 2019. The past two years’ gatherings have been cancelled due to the pandemic.
Zaki added that Algeria “preferred the option” of delaying the summit, noting that the critical mass of Arab leaders and high-ranking officials needed for the summit could not be guaranteed due to the public health situation.
Arab foreign ministers are expected to announce a new date for the summit during their scheduled meeting on March 9, Zaki said.
Zaki said that there were “no political reasons” behind the delay, but the time could be used to “improve political climates” in the region.
The summit is important for Algeria, which has been seeking to expand its political sphere of influence, against the backdrop of heightened tensions with Morocco.
No agenda has been announced for this year’s summit, but the Arab world remains plagued with multiple conflicts and crises.
These extend from the war in Yemen, which has killed nearly 400,000 people since 2015, to the 2021 coup in Sudan that resulted in its suspension from the African Union, as well as protracted crises in Libya, Lebanon and beyond.
Read more:
Arab League to host extraordinary meeting to discuss Iran-backed Houthi attack on UAE
US commits to helping Saudi Arabia, Gulf partners defend against threats from Yemen
-
Algeria imposes COVID-19 vaccine pass to boost low inoculation rateAlgeria started requiring a “vaccine passport” Sunday to enter a broad range of public venues, in a bid to boost the country's low inoculation rate ... Coronavirus
-
Israeli police demolish contested Palestinian home in Sheikh JarrahThe Israeli police destroyed the home of a Palestinian family in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem early Wednesday morning, an AFP ... Middle East
-
Arab Coalition strikes in Yemen kill 40 Houthi ‘terrorists,’ destroy five vehiclesArab Coalition strikes in Marib against the Iran-backed Houthis have killed more than 40 “terrorists” and destroyed five military vehicles in the last ... Gulf
-
Visit aims to rebuild trust with Lebanon: Kuwait foreign ministerKuwait’s foreign minister said on Saturday he was visiting Lebanon to rebuild trust with the country and show solidarity with the Lebanese people, ... Middle East