Tunisia’s UGTT union says elections expected this month ‘have no color or taste’
Tunisia’s parliamentary elections later this month “have no color and taste” and are a result of a constitution that does not enjoy national unanimity, said the leader of the UGTT labor union on Saturday, in his clearest comments rejecting the vote to date.
The elections, which are scheduled to take place on Dec. 17, will hand parliament far less power than that enjoyed by the previous one, which was closed by President Kais Saied last year, in a move his opponents described as a coup.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The major political parties are boycotting the elections, describing it as a step to consolidate Saied’s control over all legislative powers.
Read more:
Tunisia returns migrant toddler who reached Italy alone
Tunisia union hits out at ‘defamation’ case against news site
Tunisia bonds jump after IMF staff-level agreement on $1.9 bln loan
-
Tunisia’s interior ministry confirms threats to President Saied’s life, foils attackTunisia’s interior ministry said on Friday it had information about serious threats to the life of the president and that it had foiled what it called ... North Africa
-
Tunisia’s President Saied confirms no state religion in new charterTunisian President Kais Saied confirmed Tuesday that a draft constitution to be put to a referendum on July 25 will not enshrine Islam as the ... North Africa
-
Tunisia police block protests against Saied referendumTunisian police scuffled with protesters against President Kais Saied on Saturday as around 100 people demonstrated against a planned July ... North Africa
-
Tunisian judges’ association calls President Saied’s move to sack judges a ‘massacre’The Tunisian Judges Association on Thursday called the president’s decision to sack dozens of judges as a “massacre” and called on members to oppose ... North Africa