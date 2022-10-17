Tunisia bonds jump after IMF staff-level agreement on $1.9 bln loan
Tunisia’s international bonds jumped as much as 4 cents to hit multi-month highs on Monday after the International Monetary Fund said it had reached a preliminary agreement for a $1.9 billion loan, potentially paving the way for more funding.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Euro-denominated bonds issued by the central bank chalked up the biggest gains, with the 2023 bond up 4 cents in the euro to trade above 82 cents, Tradeweb data showed. Dollar-denominated bonds also rose, with the 2027 issue up 2.8 cents in the dollar to be bid at just over 64 cents.
The IMF announced on Saturday that the 48-month rescue package could be finalized in December for the country that is engulfed by a political and economic crisis amid fuel and food shortages.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients that the staff level agreement would provide a fiscal anchor and was a “welcome relief.”
Morgan Stanley said Tunisia securing a three year wage agreement with the powerful UGTT labor union, adjusting fuel prices in September as well as a reduction on its fiscal deficit had helped pave the way for an agreement with the fund.
“Once board approval is given, presumably in December 2022, this should allow Tunisia to access funding from the Resilience and Sustainability Trust,” the note said, which would add another $1 billion in funding.
Tunisia has been in urgent need of international help for months, as it grapples with a crisis in public finances that has raised fears it may default on its debt and has contributed to shortages of food and fuel, according to government critics.
Read more:
Tunisia police clash with protesters in second night of protests
Long petrol queues in Tunisia infuriates motorists after promise of fuel deliveries
Tunisia expects to reach loan agreement with IMF in coming weeks: Cenbank governor
-
Tunisia police clash with protesters in second night of protestsProtestors clashed with police in the Tunisian capital of Tunis on Saturday, for the second night after a man died from injuries sustained during a ... North Africa
-
Long petrol queues becoming familiar sight in France amid fuel shortagesThe image of drivers queuing up in long lines to fill the tanks of their vehicles has become an increasingly familiar sight in France.So has the sight ... World News
-
Tunisia expects to reach loan agreement with IMF in coming weeks: Cenbank governorTunisia expects to reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in coming weeks on a loan of between $2 billion and $4 billion over three ... North Africa