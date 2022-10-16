Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince receives South African President Ramaphosa in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Jeddah, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

An official reception ceremony was held for Ramaphosa at the Royal Court at al-Salam Palace.

During their meeting, they discussed bilateral relations, issues of common interest and reviewed various areas of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

The Crown Prince and Ramaphosa witnessed a ceremony where several cooperation programs, Memoranda of Understanding and agreements were exchanged in the presence of senior officials from both countries.

MoUs were signed in the fields of media cooperation, investment, communications and information technology, agriculture, aquaculture, social development, health, trade, military cooperation, and mineral technology.

The Crown Prince’s meeting with the South African President coincided with the Saudi-South African Investment Forum, which took place on Saturday and during which 11 other agreements and MoUs were signed to boost investments in energy, water, green hydrogen, waste management, and logistics.

Minister of State and Cabinet Member Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz; Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah; Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz and Minister of the National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz attended the talks.

Also in attendance were the Kingdom’s Tourism Minister Ahmed bin Aqeel al-Khateeb; Investment Minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz al-Falih; Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim al-Khorayef; the Governor of the Public Investment Fund, Yasser bin Othman al-Rumayyan; Advisor at the Royal Court, Ahmed Qattan; and the Saudi Ambassador to South Africa Sultan al-Anqari.

From the South African side, Minister of Cooperation and International Relations Dr. Naledi Pandor; South Africa’s ambassador to the Kingdom Mogobo David Magabe; Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza; Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel; Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula; Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe; Minister of Defense and Military Veterans Thandi Modise, and a number of senior officials, were in attendance.

