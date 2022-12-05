Saudi education ministry launches Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education has opened applications for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program for the 2023/2024 academic year, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

Applications opened on Sunday and will be remain open until Monday.

The program, launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, offers students the chance to apply for a scholarship to study some of the best qualitative majors at leading international universities, Dr. Amal Shuqair, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Scholarships, said.

The universities which were selected offer degrees that would help achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals and meet the requirements of the market, she said.

Prospective applicants can read more about the terms and conditions of the scholarship through the electronic portal within the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program https://moe.gov.sa/scholarship-program/index.html

