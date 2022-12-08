Chinese president arrives at Riyadh’s al-Yamamah Palace for Saudi-China summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived Thursday morning at al-Yamamah Palace for a meeting with Saudi’s King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



Xi was welcomed at the Royal Court in al-Yamamh Palace by the Crown Prince where an official welcoming ceremony was held.





Xi landed in Riyadh on Wednesday in a trip that will run until December 9.



The leaders will hold a Saudi-China summit that will be followed by two other summits on Friday, the China-Gulf summit and a China-Arab summit, which will also be held with leaders from Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Arab states.





Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was among the first Arab leaders to arrive at al-Yamamah palace Thursday in preparation for the China-Arab summit.



