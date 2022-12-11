Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Muslims perform Umrah around the holy Kaaba at the Great Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, May 26, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
Muslims perform Umrah around the holy Kaaba at the Great Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, May 26, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

Saudi authorities drop COVID-19 vaccine requirements for Turkey pilgrims

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have canceled COVID-19 vaccine requirements for religious pilgrims traveling from Turkey, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Pilgrims from Turkey are also exempt from age restrictions on entry, SPA added.

The decision was announced during a joint press conference between Saudi and Turkish officials in Ankara.

Saudi Hajj and Umrah minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah noted that infrastructure developments around the Kingdom’s Two Holy Mosques and other religious sites will accommodate increased numbers of pilgrims.

He also pointed out that the online Nusuk platform, launched in September, will ease the visa, transport, and housing processes for visitors.

Read more:

China allows COVID-19 cases with no or mild symptoms to quarantine at home

China’s Beijing sees record Covid-19 cases as country’s outbreak spirals

US will renew COVID-19 public health emergency in 2023

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size