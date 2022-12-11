Saudi authorities drop COVID-19 vaccine requirements for Turkey pilgrims
Authorities in Saudi Arabia have canceled COVID-19 vaccine requirements for religious pilgrims traveling from Turkey, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.
Pilgrims from Turkey are also exempt from age restrictions on entry, SPA added.
The decision was announced during a joint press conference between Saudi and Turkish officials in Ankara.
Saudi Hajj and Umrah minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah noted that infrastructure developments around the Kingdom’s Two Holy Mosques and other religious sites will accommodate increased numbers of pilgrims.
He also pointed out that the online Nusuk platform, launched in September, will ease the visa, transport, and housing processes for visitors.
