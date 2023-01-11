Saudi Arabia plans to use domestic uranium for entire nuclear fuel cycle: Minister

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Wednesday the Kingdom intended to use its domestic uranium for the entire nuclear fuel cycle.

He added that recent exploration had shown a diverse portfolio of uranium in the country.

Saudi Arabia has a nascent nuclear program that it wants to expand.

“The Kingdom intends to utilize its national uranium resources, including in joint ventures with willing partners in accordance with international commitments and transparency standards.”

He told a mining industry conference in Riyadh that this would involve “the entire nuclear fuel cycle which involves the production of yellowcake, low enriched uranium and the manufacturing of nuclear fuel both for our national use and of course for export.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in 2018 it would develop nuclear weapons if regional rival Iran did.

