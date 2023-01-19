Saudi Arabia’s NEOM to ‘revolutionize’ cities and urban planning: Minister

Saudi Arabia’s futuristic NEOM could revolutionize the way people look at cities and urban planning, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said on Thursday in Davos.

The planned smart city will span 26,500-square-km and is set to run on 100 percent renewable energy and be car free.

“It’s a transformational project, it is something the world has not seen. It will radicalize and revolutionize the way people look at cities and look at urban planning,” Jubeir said during a panel at the World Economic Forum.

The NEOM development will include TREOJENA skiing destination, luxury island Sindalah, thousands of hectares for agricultural land, and linear city the LINE within the area. OXAGON, a futuristic industrial city will also be part of the plans and could be the largest floating industrial complex in the world.

Sindalah is set to rival top global tourist destinations such as the likes of Monaco and Athens with its year-long luxury offerings. A main gateway to the Red Sea, Sindalah Island is home to approximately 2,000 different marine species, many of which are exclusive to the Red Sea and cannot be found anywhere else in the world.

TROJENA which will be the first major outdoor skiing destination in the GCC and will host the 2029 Asian Winter Games, making it the first nation in western Asia to do so.

“It is a very ambitious project, and it is a project that is transformational, not only for Saudi Arabia, but I believe for urban living in general,” al-Jubeir said.

The minister said that the project, expected to be completed by 2025, is on schedule and will be completed on time.

“With all due respect to the naysayers, they can say anything they want to say. We are determined to proceed with it, and we are proceeding with it,” he added.

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday unveiled a video showing rapid progress being made on the futuristic $500 billion mega business and tourism project.

With NEOM having moved to the building phase of the project and the first destination – Sindalah – due to open its doors in 2024, the progress film shows real-world footage of the large-scale construction across NEOM regions including THE LINE, TROJENA, OXAGON and Sindalah Island.

