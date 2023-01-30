Saudi Arabia introduces new free visa

Saudi Arabia has introduced a new free transit visa allowing stopover passengers to stay in the Kingdom for up to four days.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The transit visa comes into effect on Monday, and visitors can apply through the Saudia Airlines and Flynas websites, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. The visa will be processed immediately.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs introduced the visa in order to boost tourism – part of the Vision 2030 strategy, SPA reported.
The transit visa will be issued with plane tickets from Saudia and Flynas, and will be valid for three months.
It is the latest in a raft of visa reforms in Saudi Arabia, most recently with the introduction of visa-on-arrival for certain passport holders in September 2022.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia sees surge in expats as the Kingdom attracts foreign business
Lazard appoints al-Khatib as MENA investment banking CEO
Saudis constitute 63.6 pct of 34 mln population; 8.6 pct fall in number of expats
-
Saudi Arabia sees surge in expats as the Kingdom attracts foreign businessProfessional expatriates are streaming into Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom eases visa rules and continues to attract foreign business.For the latest ... Saudi Arabia
-
Lazard appoints al-Khatib as MENA investment banking CEOInvestment bank Lazard Ltd said on Monday it hired Wassim al-Khatib as chief executive officer of the bank’s investment banking business for the ... Business
-
Saudis constitute 63.6 pct of 34 mln population; 8.6 pct fall in number of expatsThere has been a decrease of 2.6 percent in the total population of Saudi Arabia by the middle of the year 2021, reaching 34.1 million people, ... Gulf