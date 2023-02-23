In pictures: Saudis pay homage to Kingdom’s heritage on Founding Day
Citizens across Saudi Arabia donned traditional clothes in tribute to their heritage as they celebrated the second Founding Day holiday.
Women, men and children paid homage wearing the traditional attires of the Kingdom’s different regions, while many carried flags depicting the official founding day signature.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
On Wednesday, citizens and residents marked the holiday, enjoying various events such as popular markets showcasing traditional work, musical festivities and arts crafts.
In Riyadh, the Boulevard Riyadh City and Boulevard World welcomed visitors donning different traditional costumes from all age groups.
احتفال زوار #بوليفارد_وورلد بـ #يوم_التأسيس 🇸🇦✨#يوم_بدينا #تقويم_الرياض pic.twitter.com/Y54bLKwsbq— الهيئة العامة للترفيه (@GEA_SA) February 22, 2023
Read more:
Cristiano Ronaldo dons traditional attire to honor Saudi Founding Day
Saudi Arabia enjoys day off as Kingdom celebrates Founding Day
Saudi Founding Day: Events, celebrations across the Kingdom to mark occasion
-
Saudi Arabia: First edition of AlUla Camel Cup offers $21 mln in prize moneyThe first edition of a camel race in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla is offering a prize pool of more than $21 million, one of the largest prizes for such an ... Saudi Arabia
-
Founding Day: Travel searches for Saudi Arabia on Skyscanner almost double in 2023Saudi Arabia was Skyscanner’s top searched travel destination by Saudi residents in the week leading up to Founding Day due to the increased demand in ... Saudi Arabia
-
World leaders send congratulations to Saudi King, Crown Prince on second Founding DayWorld leaders have sent their congratulations to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the country marks ... Saudi Arabia