Saudi Founding Day celebrations in Riyadh. (Twitter)
Citizens and residents marked the Saudi Founding Day holiday, enjoying various events across the Kingdom. (Twitter)

In pictures: Saudis pay homage to Kingdom’s heritage on Founding Day

Ghinwa Obeid, Al Arabiya English
Citizens across Saudi Arabia donned traditional clothes in tribute to their heritage as they celebrated the second Founding Day holiday.

Citizens across Saudi Arabia donned traditional clothes in tribute to their heritage as they celebrated the second Founding Day holiday. (Twitter)
Citizens across Saudi Arabia donned traditional clothes in tribute to their heritage as they celebrated the second Founding Day holiday. (Twitter)



Saudi Founding Day celebrations in Riyadh. (Twitter)
Saudi Founding Day celebrations in Riyadh. (Twitter)



Women, men and children paid homage wearing the traditional attires of the Kingdom’s different regions, while many carried flags depicting the official founding day signature.

On Wednesday, citizens and residents marked the holiday, enjoying various events such as popular markets showcasing traditional work, musical festivities and arts crafts.

Founding day celebrations were also held in Hail. (Twitter)
Saudi Founding Day celebrations in Riyadh. (Twitter)



Founding day celebrations were also held in Hail. (Twitter)
Founding day celebrations were also held in Hail. (Twitter)



In Riyadh, the Boulevard Riyadh City and Boulevard World welcomed visitors donning different traditional costumes from all age groups.

Musical performance in Najran on the occasion of Saudi Founding Day. (Twitter)
Musical performance in Najran on the occasion of Saudi Founding Day. (Twitter)





Saudi Founding Day celebrations were held across the Kingdom. (Supplied)
Saudi Founding Day celebrations were held across the Kingdom. (Supplied)




