In pictures: Saudis pay homage to Kingdom’s heritage on Founding Day

Citizens across Saudi Arabia donned traditional clothes in tribute to their heritage as they celebrated the second Founding Day holiday.















Women, men and children paid homage wearing the traditional attires of the Kingdom’s different regions, while many carried flags depicting the official founding day signature.



On Wednesday, citizens and residents marked the holiday, enjoying various events such as popular markets showcasing traditional work, musical festivities and arts crafts.















In Riyadh, the Boulevard Riyadh City and Boulevard World welcomed visitors donning different traditional costumes from all age groups.























