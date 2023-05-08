Famous US fast food chain Arby’s opens first branch in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh

Arby’s, one of the largest restaurant chains in the United States, has opened its first restaurant in Riyadh, featuring a menu that mixes US favorites with exclusive items guests can’t get anywhere else in the world.

“Arby’s entry into Saudi Arabia is another exciting milestone for the brands international growth story,” said Michael Haley, President and Managing Director of International for Inspire Brands.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saud Abdullah al-Athel, Chief Executive Officer of Shahia Foods Limited Company, has had his eye on bringing Arby’s to the Kingdom given its unique menu and attention to quality.

“Adapting restaurants for international tastes is always a fun challenge, and we’re excited to share what makes Arby’s such a unique and celebrated brand in the US with what are sure to be craveable new favorites,” said al-Athel.

“The team worked tirelessly to create a dining experience and menu offering that will resonate strongly with Saudi guests while firmly rooted in the original Arby’s experience.”

Arby’s Riyadh menu features 10 high-quality meat stacks made by hand at the restaurant every day.

Like its menu in the US, guests in Riyadh can enjoy a variety of meats, from tender roast beef sliced to order, to beef brisket smoked for many hours over wood fire, to marinated smokey pulled chicken sizzling with flavor. And to complement your stack, Arby’s offers signature sides like seasoned Curly Fries, crispy onion rings and cheese sticks.

Special menu items that can only be found on the menu in the Kingdom include a Smoked Brisket Philly, which builds on Arby’s signature beef brisket with the addition of roasted vegetables and melted Swiss cheese, and a Smokey Barbeque Chicken sandwich with juicy, pulled chicken marinated to perfection in warm shawarma spices and drenched in Arby’s Smoky BBQ sauce.

Arby’s now operates 180 locations across eight countries outside the US, with plans for further growth in Saudi Arabia and Southeast Mexico in the coming months.

Arby’s is located on Uthman lbn Affan Road in close proximity to Al Nakheel Mall.

Read more:

Watch: Sofia Vergara showcases luxurious VIA Riyadh in new promo video

Diners in Boulevard Riyadh City thrilled by horror-themed restaurant

Opening date announced for luxury shopping and entertainment district Via Riyadh