Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Damaged car and buildings are seen at the central market during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, on April 27, 2023. (Reuters)
Damaged car and buildings are seen at the central market during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, on April 27, 2023. (Reuters)

Sudanese army and paramilitary RSF talks have made progress: Mediation source

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size