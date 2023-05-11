Sudanese army and paramilitary RSF talks have made progress: Mediation source
Talks between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, have made progress and an agreement on a ceasefire is expected soon, a mediation source told Reuters.
