Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Smoke billows in Khartoum amid ongoing fighting between the forces of two rival generals in Sudan on May 6, 2023. (AFP)
Smoke billows in Khartoum amid ongoing fighting between the forces of two rival generals in Sudan on May 6, 2023. (AFP)

US stands with Sudanese people, ‘cautiously optimistic’: State Department official

Asked about a new executive order to sanction people destabilizing Sudan, Nuland said the US was looking at specific targets that could be sanctioned under this authority.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The US will continue to stand with the Sudanese people despite “many setbacks,” a senior State Department official said Wednesday, voicing cautious optimism over ceasefire talks that Washington and Saudi Arabia brokered.

Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the talks between warring sides in Jeddah were ongoing and the US was “cautiously optimistic.”

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Nuland said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has had seven calls to the two generals, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan, to try “to silence the guns and… and get talks going.”

Last week, President Joe Biden issued a new executive order authorizing sanctions against people destabilizing Sudan. Asked about this executive order, Nuland said the US was looking at specific targets that could be sanctioned under this authority.

As for Americans stranded in Sudan and the US efforts to evacuate citizens, Nuland batted down criticism of the Biden administration’s response. All-in-all, 1,300 Americans were evacuated, with more than 700 on evacuation flights carried out by US allies, including France and the UK.

Read more: Biden issues new order authorizing Sudan sanctions, blasts ‘belligerent’ parties

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size