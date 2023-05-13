Saudi FM discusses regional, international developments with Russia’s Lavrov

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed regional and international developments with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during a phone call on Friday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The ministers also discussed bilateral ties, the report said, adding that Prince Faisal reiterated the Kingdom’s support to all efforts that aim to reach a political solution to the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.



Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.



A Ukrainian offensive has been in preparation for months, with the front largely frozen since last year and the bulk of fighting taking place around Bakhmut.



On Friday, Ukraine reported a two-kilometer gain in Bakhmut.



Russia, however, denied Ukraine made any breakthroughs, saying reports of territorial losses do “not correspond to reality.”



