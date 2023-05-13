Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Photo combination shows Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. (Foreign Ministry)
Photo combination shows Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. (Foreign Ministry)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Saudi FM discusses regional, international developments with Russia’s Lavrov

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed regional and international developments with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during a phone call on Friday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The ministers also discussed bilateral ties, the report said, adding that Prince Faisal reiterated the Kingdom’s support to all efforts that aim to reach a political solution to the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

A Ukrainian offensive has been in preparation for months, with the front largely frozen since last year and the bulk of fighting taking place around Bakhmut.

On Friday, Ukraine reported a two-kilometer gain in Bakhmut.

Russia, however, denied Ukraine made any breakthroughs, saying reports of territorial losses do “not correspond to reality.”

With Reuters

Read more:

Advertisement

US supports bid to document Ukraine damages for reparations

Saudi Arabia concludes Sudan humanitarian evacuation of citizens, foreigners

Germany prepares biggest military equipment delivery yet to war-torn Ukraine: Media

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size